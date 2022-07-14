Zanu PF says headed for 2023 landslide; vows Chamisa ‘humiliation’ will be so comprehensive he won’t dare go to court

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE: Zanu PF has vowed to deliver a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections with a margin so comprehensive the opposition won’t even think of a court challenge.

This was said by the ruling party’s national commissar Mike Bimha during a recent address to students at Kwekwe Polytechnic in the Midlands city.

“Our constitution allows opposition, but unfortunately we don’t have a genuine opposition. It’s not genuine because it belongs to some external forces,” said Bimha.

“That’s why you always hear them consistently saying that once they get in power they are going to invite whites into the country.”

Bimha said Zanu PF is headed for a landslide victory come 2023.

“Our objective is to win emphatically, that we will win we know but now it’s how we want to win. We want to win with a wide margin,” he said.

A huge margin was significant to ensure the election outcome is not challenged in the courts, said Bimha.

In the disputed 2018 elections, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner with 50.8% of the vote against main opposition Nelson Chamisa’s 44.3%.

Chamisa challenged the election outcome, accusing the ruling party of rigging the elections but the petition was thrown out by the Constitutional Court.

Bimha said the ruling party wanted a victory so emphatic the opposition would not mount another court challenge.

“We don’t want to have a repeat of 2018 where someone contested the results in courts,” he said.

“Someone will think of contesting because they might be thinking the margin is small and can be contested in court.

“In a soccer match when one is beaten with a six-nil score-line everyone sees that a person has been defeated, but when one team wins one-nil with a penalty they will be doubts on the win.

“We need to win in a way that silence them once and for all.”