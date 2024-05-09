Zanu PF says it has been invited and willing to assist its ‘colleague’ the ANC in last-minute push for votes

Spread This News

IOL

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party has reportedly been invited by its ally, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress to be part of the electioneering team as the ANC enters final stages of election campaigns ahead of the hotly-contested vote set for May 29. State media in Zimbabwe, quoting Zanu PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu said Zimbabwe’s ruling party, which has led the southern African nation since independence from British colonial rule in 1980, has been invited to join its “colleague”, the ANC on the campaign trail.

“We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring. I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us,” Mpofu was quoted as saying in the State-run The Herald newspaper which is widely read in the neighbouring country. “There are pressing issues that need to be addressed by South Africans on the political developments taking place there.” President of Zimbabwe and leader of Zanu PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa. File Picture Additionally, Mpofu told the Harare-based publication that Zanu PF hopes that the elections will be conducted in South Africa in accordance with SADC rules and protocols on elections.

“We wish them the best in their efforts to conduct their elections,” Mpofu was quoted by The Herald. On Tuesday, IOL reported that the ANC and its alliance heavyweights were descending on the province of KwaZulu-Natal this week as part of the ruling party’s election campaigning, aiming to secure a majority vote in one of the significant economic hubs of the country. South Africans will cast their ballots on May 29 in a tightly-contested election. File Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg The party and its alliance leaders, including Cosatu and the SACP are expected to highlight the development gains that have taken place since 1994, and also point to the stance it has taken on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.