Zanu PF Sets Date For Chinhoyi Primary Elections Ahead Of March Polls

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE ball is set for bruising fights Sunday to elect candidates to represent Zanu PF in the forthcoming Chinhoyi ward councillors’ by-elections.

The Zanu PF district coordinating committee (DCC) chairman, Kindness Paradza has invited prospective candidates to submit their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) for vetting by the security department ahead of the internal polls Sunday.

“Makonde DCC chairman, Honourable Kindness Paradza hereby advises that there shall be primary elections for Chinhoyi Wards 2, 3, 4, 8, 12 and 14 by-elections on Sunday, January 16, 2022,” Paradza, who is also the Deputy Information Minister, wrote in an internal memo.

“For those who earlier submitted CVs to contest in these by-elections, please take note that there is a top-up required from those who earlier submitted their CVs for these by-elections,” said Paradza in a notice.

“Aspiring candidates are required to pay US$10 administration fees for one to be eligible to contest in the primary elections, while they should be paid up in terms of annual subscriptions which are pegged at US$15 and US$60 per year backdated four years for DCC and provincial members, respectively.

“Proof of subscription payment backdated four years together with proof of payment of administration fees should be attached to each copy of the applications”, Paradza added.

“New applications should be received at DCC offices not later than January 14 when a meeting of all aspiring candidates who would have submitted their applications at the Makonde DCC offices.”

Meanwhile, the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has established “task forces” to be deployed to all wards, where by-elections are to be held in Mashonaland West province.

In a notice, MDC Alliance provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje said the “task forces” must ensure the opposition party wins all by-elections.

In Chinhoyi, the MDC Alliance will field recalled councillors Patricia Chibaya (Ward 2), Richard Vitirinyu (Ward 3), Brighton Mhizha (Ward 4), Mukudzei Chigumbura (Ward 8), former mayor Dyke Makumbi (Ward 12) and ex-deputy mayor Chipo Mlotshwa (Ward 14).

They were all controversially fired on November 4, 2020 by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora formation for “ceasing to be party members.”