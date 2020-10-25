Zanu PF Showers Khupe With Praises For Denouncing Sanctions

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZANU PF has showered praises on opposition MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe after she last week called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West and the US.

Khupe, according to Zanu PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, had been enlightened and joined the ruling party in calling for the removal of the sanctions.

The sanctions were imposed on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium because of Zimbabwe’s bad human rights and failure to implement political and economic reforms.

However, Chinamasa attacked the MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa and his deputy Tendai Biti who he claimed were still insisting the restrictive measures should remain.

“We do have members of the opposition MDC who have recanted. Who have basically said we were wrong, we opposed the empowerment of our people and I think that in this regard Madam Khupe basically is now singing a different song on the issue of sanctions,” Chinamasa said at the weekly Zanu PF press conference.

“She is now calling along with us for the unconditional removal of sanctions. But you get your Chamisa, your Biti, your Coltart. They remain unrepentant.

“What we are saying is, it is never too late to say to the people of Zimbabwe whom they have caused so much suffering, to say we are sorry, we should have never asked for those sanctions.

“That alone, I think, will be a very therapeutic coming from them to the people of Zimbabwe.

Chinamasa said it is clear the MDC was formed in 1999 to oppose the land redistribution programme.

“As you all know the MDC was founded and funded by the Westminster Foundation primarily to oppose the land issue.

“So, there were in complicity in asking for the imposition of illegal sanctions. There were in complicity in opposing the land redistribution programme.

“There have been in complicity since then in asking for the continuation of sanctions as a punitive measure. First, the sanctions were put there to reverse the land reform programme.

“When they found it is not possible, it is now irreversible, they are continuing them now as a punitive measure to act as a deterrence to other countries not to embark on the land redistribution programme like what Zanu PF did in Zimbabwe.”