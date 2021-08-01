Zanu PF “Strong”, Ready For 2023 Elections: Mohadi

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER Vice President Kembo Mohadi says the ruling Zanu PF as a ‘listening’ party has emerged ‘strong’ and is now ready for the 2023 national elections.

Mohadi, who is now fully in control of Zanu PF’s daily operations after resigning from the government early this year, is on a tour of the provinces to assess the party’s preparedness ahead of the 2023 elections.

On Thursday, he was in Gweru, the capital of Midlands provinces where he also addressed journalists.

“As a ruling party, it is prudent that we are always with the people because that’s one of our rituals. Listening to the people hearing what the people say and trying to improve their well-being here and there,” Mohadi told the media.

“I am happy with what I have seen here in Midlands. The party is strong.”

Zanu PF Midlands province recently gave the green light for some former ministers Makhosini Hlongwane and Tapiwa Matangaidze to be brought back into the party. This was after the two and scores of other government ministers were expelled from the party in 2017 on allegations of supporting the G40 faction in Zanu PF.

The Midlands province has also been instrumental in “poaching” from the MDC factions resulting in senior opposition officials, Blessing Chebundo and Lilian Timveous, crossing the floor and joining Zanu PF early this year.

Added Mohadi; “This is my fifth leg here in Midlands. I am assessing province by province. Assessing the state of the party. How our party is performing as Zanu PF and how our government programmes through the devolution funds in the provinces are being employed.

“I am gathering views of what people want and what they would want us to do for them and we have to attain their expectations.

“The government is working on road rehabilitation programmes. The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) declared a state of disaster vis-a-vis roads and quite a number of roads were damaged by the rains.

“The DDF (District Development Fund), Ministry of Roads are ceased with rehabilitating the roads. The rehabilitation programme is taking place in both the rural and urban areas. Some of the roads had deteriorated because of lack of repairs and negligence by the local authorities.”