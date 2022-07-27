Zanu PF takes villagers to traditional court for bunking party meetings; 50 charged with ‘belonging to CCC at 5-hour hearing’

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

SCORES of Hurungwe villagers were Monday summoned to appear before a traditional court to explain their continued absenteeism at Zanu PF meetings and events.

About 50 people, mostly Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, were subpoenaed to appear before headman Patrick Samuel’s court where they were labelled “sellouts”.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com, Hurungwe East Ward 2 councillor, Edward Makarani, and the Zanu PF Masikati District leadership were also involved in harassing villagers for allegedly sabotaging the ruling party. Those summoned face allegations they belong to opposition CCC.

Said a source: “Villagers in Tengwe are under renewed attack from traditional leaders, with help from Zanu PF apparatchiks, for failing to attend Zanu PF meetings.

“A kangaroo court which lasted a record five hours was held at Chehamba Primary School in Tengwe on Monday, disrupting learning and voter inspection in the process.”

CCC interim spokesperson, Blessing Mandava confirmed the development.

“I personally had a telephone conversation with the Zanu PF district secretary, Headman Patrick Samuel, after getting complaints from our members.

One of our members reported the case at Tengwe Police Station and the accused persons were summoned,” said Mandava.

Efforts to get comments from Samuel were fruitless at the time of publishing.

Meetings called by the ruling party are attracting small numbers failing to reach quorum, resulting in most being aborted.

This has been blamed on CCC’s rural mobilisation strategy dubbed #Mugwazo, which has reportedly rattled Zanu PF now frantically trying to thwart the opposition from reaching predominantly Zanu PF strongholds in outlying communities.

“We would like to inform these overzealous Zanu PF members that their waning party has no title deeds to this nation, hence its members or leaders must not force citizens to attend its meetings. The sunset party must respect the citizens’ freedoms and liberties and not violate them for political expediency,” Mandava added.