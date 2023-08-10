Zanu PF supporter killed after Chief’s car heading to Mohadi rally plunges into gorge

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN unidentified Zanu PF activist died Thursday morning while aboard an overloaded Isuzu double cab vehicle transporting villagers to a party rally at Mola, Kariba rural.

The car belonged to Chief Wilson Nebiri, who was coincidentally travelling in another vehicle heading towards the event which was addressed by Zanu PF second secretary, Kembo Mohadi.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com, the fatal accident happened at a place known as Ndepa amid reports one person was confirmed dead at the scene while several others were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

“The accident scene was sorrowful with one person confirmed dead on scene while many others were injured. Members of the army were called to rescue survivors.

“The chief’s vehicle travelling from Siyakobvu to Mola had an estimated 25 people on board. The overloading could have compromised the braking system resulting in the driver failing to negotiate the steep slope and plunged into the gorge,” said a source who requested anonymity.

Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe Republic Police were fruitless by the time of publishing.