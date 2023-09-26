Zanu PF supporters arrested for protesting at party headquarters granted bail

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWELVE Zanu PF supporters arrested last week after engaging in public violence at the party’s headquarters have been granted US$50 each.

The twelve are Melisa Master (27) Ireen Makuvire (50), Ernest Thuola (35), Tinashe Nheya (27), Prince Chatendeuka (36), Tafara Rusere (30), Edson Chabvuta (30), Larson Masenda (43), Rosewiter Munhava (34), Wellington Mutsvangwa (32), Blessed Kadumba (28), and Portia Mhishi (35).

They were arrested after they held a protest demanding that Zanu PF’s Harare Youth Chairperson Emmanuel Mahachi should be dismissed.

Harare Magistrate Apolonia Marutya released the group ruling that bail is a right and there were no sufficient reasons given by the State guaranteeing their continued detention.

“That demonstration does not show that they are in the habit of acting violently.

“It was a peaceful demonstration that they participated in.

“The State submitted that due to the gravity of the offense, they may be induced to flee.

“The gravity of the offense alone is not a reason to deny them bail. The likelihood to abscond has not been substantiated” , , she ruled.

According to the State, on September 19 the twelve went to Zanu PF headquarters calling for the removal of Mahachi from his post.

Prosecutors allege that the accused disturbed the peace, security, or order of the public by chanting Zanu PF party slogans.

It is alleged that they were chanting “Mahachi must go”, and “Pasi neGwekwerere while holding placards written the same.

“They were wearing black t-shirts inscribed “Mahachi must go”.