Zanu PF supporters go hungry and angry at Byo beef company event

By Bulawayo Correspondent

SCORES of Zanu PF supporters, who attended the official re-opening of Boustead Beef Cold Storage Company (CSC) plant in Bulawayo Thursday, left the venue hungry and angry after the organisers of the event failed to provide food to the multitudes of people as expected.

To add insult to injury, reports filtered to the crowd that lunch for a few dignitaries had been arranged and served at a local hotel.

Elderly Zanu PF apologists from nearby suburbs such as Sizinda and Tshabalala thronged the venue in anticipation of a feast that never was.

The function, which was officiated by Acting President Constantino Chiwenga, was supposed to start at 10am, but due to an electricity outage started just after lunch.

As proceedings came to an end around 3pm, the master of ceremony did not announce anything about lunch, much to the chagrin of the ruling party supporters, some of them clad in Zanu PF regalia.

They complained they had expended all their energy in zealous clapping and cheering during Chiwenga’s entire address.

“Our cell chairperson told us to come here and welcome our vice president. We were told that as usual food would be served, but we have been given a bottle of water only,” complained an unidentified elderly man.

“Some of us have been here since 8am and it is unfair to treat us like this. If we knew there would be no food, we could not have come.”

Another Zanu PF supporter from Sizinda, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation, also expressed his anger for failing to get food.

“Surely how can the company fail to provide us with food when they are slaughtering cattle here? We have been here since morning and some of us are diabetic and have not eat anything.”