Zanu PF takes disciplinary action against members involved in illegal land distribution; provides list of invasions across the country

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

The ruling party Zanu PF has taken disciplinary action against the Mutare DCC Chairman and some party members who have been named in the illegal selling and parceling out of land.

In a statement by the party’s acting Secretary General, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu PF Manicaland Province had already taken disciplinary action against the Mutare DCC Chairman Yard Binali and a number of his colleagues, namely Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa and Trust Matima.

According to Chinamasa, Binali and accomplices are at the centre of the illegal distribution and occupation of land in the Gimboki area.

“Zanu PF will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against any of its members reported to be participating in illegal Land Occupations and distribution whether as buyers or land barons.

“Zanu PF demands that all illegal land occupations, illegal sale or parcelling out of land or stands and illegal land developments should stop forthwith and calls upon Law Enforcement Agencies to enforce the law and bring any perpetrators to book,” said Chinamasa.

The party also noted several land invasions by “land barons” who exploit desperate citizens and falsely claim to be affiliated with Zanu PF.

“Zanu PF is alarmed at the mushrooming and proliferation of illegal occupations and settlements on Communal, Local Authority and State land in and around major towns and cities, Rural Service Centres and Growth Points and perpetrated by Land Barons.

“Some of who are masquerading as ZANU PF supporters and through use of name-dropping falsely suggest that their illegal activities have the authority and blessings of ZANU PF,” read the statement.

The party said in some cases other land barons are using doctored and falsified documents to mislead innocent stand buyers to part with their hard-earned cash.

“These illegal activities of land barons are currently very prevalent in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Manicaland Provinces.”

In Mashonaland West province land barons are illegally parcelling out land on Lot 4 Somerby farm, fronting the Harare – Bulawayo Highway formerly owned by West Stone Hurst (Pvt) Ltd and measuring 102 hectares.

“Illegal settlements on Lot 4 Somerby farm, not only are they illegal but have given rise to violent clashes causing injuries to six persons namely:-Panashe Timothy Kuguyo, Monalisa Kuguyo, Medial Kuguyo, Kevin Gemu, Agnes Bhero and Otilia Gemu,” said Chinamasa.

Also in Mashonaland West Province other farms being affected by illegal occupation and settlements include Penrose farm (143 ha), Lilfordia (660 ha), Haydon (744.57) Rainham (1200 ha) and Spitzkop (477 ha)

According to the Secretary-General, on Haydon Farm 4.1 ha of open spaces earmarked for a school and a hotel have been illegally occupied.

“In Mashonaland East Province, land barons are illegally selling residential stands on resettlement farms and the affected farms include, in Seke District under Manyame Rural District Council Longlands Farms, Kimcote Farm, Mnandi Farm which belongs to the late Cde Amos Midzi and Ealing farm which belongs to the late Colonel Katuka.”

The statement also revealed that others badly affected by the prevailing wave of illegal occupations are villages outside Chitungwiza and most Rural Service Centres in Seke District, in particular the Dema area have not been spared from the illegal land occupations.

Chinamasa said under the Goromonzi Rural Council area illegal settlements have been taking place at Proton Farm, Caledonia Farm and villages in the Domboshava and Chishawasha.

“In Caledonia Land Barons are selling out land randomly and occupying spaces reserved for schools and clinics.

“Worse in the Goromonzi area is the fact that individual villagers and village heads have joined Land Barons in selling their land to prospective land buyers in rural areas like Chinhamhora and Chishawasha area.”

The party said in Manicaland Province: “Illegal parcelling out of the land by unknown land barons has been reported to be taking place along Rusape river which provides water to Rusape town, but luckily the law enforcement agents police, army and president’s office have timeously intervened to stop the illegal resettlements.”