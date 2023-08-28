Zanu PF tells opposition, Chamisa to seek legal recourse if disgruntled over election outcome 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZANU PF has told Citizens Coalition for Change leader (CCC) Nelson Chamisa to seek legal recourse after the opposition registered discontent over the general election results.

Chamisa was defeated by incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF who garnered 52.6 percent of the vote, clinching a second term at the helm of Zimbabwe.

In the aftermath of the election, CCC has shot down the released results accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of releasing an “incorrect” outcome.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa warned Chamisa against expressing his displeasure through violence.

“We look at the overall good and overall image of the country. We may have our gripes but we keep them. We hope the same attitude can be exhibited by the other side that they use the systems that are in place. The constitution which was a well-written constitution covers almost every ambit under which conflict resolution may be pursued in the event that people feel aggrieved.

“What would be wrong is to go the Trump way where you then say I want to address a situation by an insurrection or by violence that of course would not be right because you are now trying to go against the constitution,” said Mutsvangwa.

Wednesday, Zimbabwe witnessed an election that ran into the night after ZEC failed to deliver voting material in time in the major cities which the opposition contends was a tactic for voter suppression.

Protesting the outcome, the CCC chief election agent reportedly refused to sign the final presidential results Saturday night.

In 2018 an electoral dispute pitting Chamisa and Mnangagwa spilled into the Constitutional Court with an outcome upholding the latter’s victory.

Chamisa has kept his supporters guessing over his next step after Wednesday’s disputed election.

“Let us not test the constitution by trying to go out of it. Let us test the Constitution by going through it to seek redress. We hope it keeps that way with the opposition.

“If they go to the courts it is their right and judges have a right to adjudicate and we will as Zanu PF as much as it may be painful or otherwise we will always try to abide by the rulings of the courts,” added Mutsvangwa.