Zanu PF Threatens Violence Over Shooting Dead Of Youth Member

Idah Mhetu

ZANU PF youth league members have threatened to retaliate with violence after a colleague was shot dead while nine others were injured during an altercation Thursday with security personnel at a housing scheme in Ushewokunze, Harare South.

Zanu PF youth league acting secretary Tendai Chirau issued the chilling warning Saturday and threatened to visit CFI Holdings who are the owners of the housing scheme.

“Cde auraya one wedu auraya tose (Injure one, injure all). The guard and the guarded have a lot to explain. CFI we are paying a visit to you. We need answers,” he said.

According to police, Zanu PF youths were Thursday coming from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where they had gone to bid farewell to Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera who was in Zimbabwe where he met his counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The youths then proceeded to the Ushewokunze housing project which is being developed by CFI Holdings. They were informed their colleague, Tonderai Marongwe had been arrested by guards manning the housing.

The ruling party youths requested answers on why Marongwe had been arrested resulting in an altercation and the guards opened fire on the 10 youths resulting in the death of one while nine others were injured.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting.

“We confirm that one person was shot and died while other people were injured,” he said.

“Two guards have been picked by the police in connection with the incident. It seems there was a dispute between some youths and some co-operative members which resulted in the shooting incident. Two guards are currently in police custody and investigations are in progress.

“Reports are that these guards are contracted by CFI. The suspects were arrested for criminal trespass, but what is clear is that there are land disputes in that area.