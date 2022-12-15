Zanu PF official angrily reacts to American sanctions on Mnangagwa’s son; says US as a ‘demented super power that has gone rogue’

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has angrily reacted to the United States’ imposition of sanctions on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son and three others for their alleged involvement in corruption Monday.

The embargoes came just before a summit hosted by US President Joe Biden where he meets African leaders in Washington.

On Monday US Treasury Department sanctioned Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr, son of Zimbabwe president, for his involvement with Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his company, Sakunda Holdings, which were singled out for alleged corruption and human rights violations in 2020.

In a Twitter post in response to the development, a Mugwadi described Washington’s actions as cowardice and barbaric.

“What the @ US Dept of State has done is an act of cowardice & undoubtedly barbaric conduct that falls below diplomatic bar.

“It clearly reflects a demented super power that has gone rogue, now aiming on non-assuming global citizens lyk Emmerson Jnr, a Chimuka & an unknown housewife,” said Mugwadi.

“Anyway, needless to remind them that President Mnangagwa has reminded us that with or without sanctions, nyika inovaka navene vayo (a country is build by its owners).”

RELATED:

US also placed under sanctions was Tagwirei’s wife, Sandra Mpunga, Nqobile Magwizi, and Obey Chimuka, and two companies controlled by Chimuka, Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting, for their involvement with Sakunda.

Washington said Tagwirei has been granted favourable State contracts and special access to hard currency, and “in turn… provided high priced items such as expensive cars to senior-level Zimbabwean government officials.”

“Since former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s 2017 departure, Tagwirei used a combination of opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with President Mnangagwa to grow his business empire dramatically and rake in millions of US dollars,” it said.

Mpunga is executive director of Sakunda and Magwizi is chief marketing officer, according to Treasury.

Chimuka was said to be close to Tagwirei and has benefitted from large government programme contracts, also involving Sakunda, which “failed to account for billions of dollars in disbursements.”

Meanwhile Mnangagwa Jr. “has been in charge of the president’s business interests related to Tagwirei,” according to Treasury.

The sanctions announcement came one day before Biden hosts nearly 50 Heads of State from the African continent for the US-Africa Leaders summit.

President Mnangagwa not attending but instead Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister, Frederick Shava, will represent the country, according to a list of expected attendees.