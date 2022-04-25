Zanu PF youths trade blows during elections, members threaten to kill each other

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THERE was pandemonium during Zanu PF Mashonaland West youth league elections in Chinhoyi as party youths traded blows and threatened to kill each on Sunday.

The elections, which had to be abandoned beause of the violence, were to select candidates that will represent the province at next week’s crunch youth league conference.

The riotous situation saw Zanu PF Chinhoyi district chairman Job Mavata, locking the door to prevent his rivals from accessing the command centre where election result were being announced.

He threatened to beat the elections supervisor, provincial affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who doubles as Zanu PF provincial chairperson.

Provincial youth league chairman, Tapiwa Masenda was also targeted for victimisation.

By the time the situation turned violent, polls to elect representatives for Chegutu and Kadoma were yet to be conducted.

Masenda confirmed the skirmishes when contacted by NewZimbabwe.com for comment.

“Yes, there was commotion caused by one or two unruly elements. You would appreciate that even during elections to choose a village head, things can get heated. This was an election just like any other poll where tempers will be running high. Nonetheless, districts, specifically Chegutu and Kadoma, yet to choose their youth representatives will do so during polls to be held tomorrow (Tuesday),” Masenda told NewZimbabwe.com.

In elections to choose the gender representative, Valerie Makonza beat Chipo Tagwirei and Sthembeni Madzima to land the position.

Controversial, Shepherd Marime was elected unopposed for Hurungwe/Kariba district, while Decide Manhanzva emerged victorious in the Zvimba/Makonde polls after trouncing Godknows Muzhandamuri and Admire Muronzi, who is brother-in-law to information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana.

The Mangwanas were present at the venue and witnessed first hand as their relative was clobbered in the highly emotive plebiscites.

Elections to choose Chegutu and Kadoma youth representatives who will attend and cast ballots at the National Youth Conference that kicks off on May 4 are pending.

In a notice Monday, youth leader Masenda invited all district chairpersons from the two districts for continuation of elections.

The polls were initially scheduled for Norton, but were later set for Zanu PF provincial offices in Chinhoyi, a move designed to manage skirmishes that could disrupt the polls again.