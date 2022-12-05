Zanu PF trounces CCC in weekend by-elections; opposition warned trend an omen for 2023 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE ruling Zanu PF party on Saturday won four of the five contested council seats in Gweru, Mberengwa and Binga which used to be main opposition’s stronghold.

According to results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), in Binga Ward 20 Muleya Luyando of Zanu PF got 945 votes while CCC’s Munkuli Chrispen got 546.

Chingwadza Gibson of Zanu PF in Gweru Ward 4 got 300, losing to Chivhoko Martin of CCC who garnered 643, while in Ward 5 Mafa Kwanisai of Zanu PF got 556, Ndawi Leon of the Emanuel party got 11 while Shiri Cleopus of CCC got 472 .

In Ward 18 Makwalo Waltek of Zanu PF got 182 while Manyundwa John of CCC 250.

A Zanu PF member in Mberengwa Ward 28, Zhou Sithethindaba won with 726 while Nkomo Nash of CCC got 81.

Despite losing, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere thanked their party supporters and said they will continue pushing for electoral reforms.

“We thank all citizens who voted resoundingly for the citizens’ movement in yesterday’s by-elections.

“We continue to push for reforms and draw lessons for 2023, the main meal. Zanu PF can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe. Let us fight to win Zimbabwe for change!” Mahere said.

Meanwhile, there have been violence reports in Binga wards 6, 8, 10, 15 and 23 where by-elections were supposed to be held on the same day and ended up being postponed.

In the past years, Binga used to be the opposition’s stronghold and recently Zanu PF has been fighting to win the constituency by trying to kickstart ‘development’ initiatives as a way of luring votes.

Celebrating Zanu PF’s victory, information ministry perm sec Nick Mangwana said things have changed for CCC.

“Binga, who would have thought!? The tide has turned,” Mangwana said.