Zanu PF UK/ EU Chair Dies Of Covid-19

By Staff Reporter

Zanu PF UK/EU District chairperson, Masimba Tawengwa has died of Covid-19.

He was 48.

According to the state media, he died at the Arundel Hospital in Harare Thursday after his condition deteriorated while he was in Marondera.

Information ministry Nick Mangwana, who worked with him in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.

Tawengwa was in Zimbabwe on political internship in the Commissariat Department at the Zanu PF headquarters. The department is headed by Victor Matemadanda.

On Wednesday, Tawengwa attended the Zanu PF’s 114th Central Committee meeting where President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave the keynote address.

He is survived by two children.