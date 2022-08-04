Zanu PF wants Chamisa arrested and convicted – Hopewell Chin’ono

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE ruling party, Zanu PF, desperately wants opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader arrested and convicted to stop him from contesting in the 2023 general elections, government critic Hopewell Chin’ono has claimed.

This comes at a time when the ruling party has been facing serious factional divisions and many have been claiming Zanu PF will not win the 2023 election if Mnangagwa is their candidate.

On the other hand, many Zimbabweans have lost confidence in Mnangagwa’s administration as the country’s economic implosion continues unabated.

“Zanu PF is desperate to cancel the 2023 elections because it knows that it has no chance in hell of winning them. Zanu PF wants some chaos to happen to justify cancelling the elections. Alternatively, they want Nelson Chamisa to be arrested and convicted to stop him from contesting,” Chin’ono said.

Meanwhile, CCC member of parliament, who is also party deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala, was arrested together with 14 other party activists and have been remanded in prison for more than 47 days and denied bail.

They were arrested for allegedly inciting violence to avenge the death of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Chamisa has been denied access to visit the incarcerated CCC members in prison, and many have been criticising him of being too weak and failing to stand up for his party members.