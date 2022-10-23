Zanu PF wins 5 of the 6 contested by-elections amid violence claims

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE ruling Zanu PF party on Saturday won five of the six contested Rural District Council seats in Matebeleland, Manicaland and Mashonaland Central.

Zanu PF won amid violence allegations, mainly in Matebeleland where CCC supporters were severely beaten by suspected members of the ruling party.

Currently, CCC legislator Toffa Jasmine is in hospital after she was seriously injured last weekend when violence broke out.

Despite the violence, the elections were held Saturday with the main two parties Zanu PF and CCC contesting in all the provinces while ZAPU and NCA participated in some.

The results came out as follows: In Matabeleland South Insiza, Ward 4 Dube Daniel of the Zanu PF got 578 while CCC Gumede Augustine got 415 and in Matobo Ward 2 Ngwenya Sindiso of the CCC got 270 votes, losing to Siwela Fadreck of Zanu PF who garnered 934 while Nyirongo Liberty of ZAPU got only 25.

In Manicaland, Buhera Ward 24 Muzamba Joram of the CCC got 692 while Mukozomba Enest of Zanu PF won with 1265. In Manicaland, Mutare Ward 18 Chiwashira Loveness of Zanu PF got 478, Machekeche Nyasha of the NCA got 18 while Murindashaka Blessing of the CCC won with 711 votes.

In Midlands Takawira Ward 6, Dzingira Winny Netsai of Zanu PF won with 594 votes while Maverengea Amos of CCC got 314 and in Mashonaland Central Guruve Ward 4, Chiguma Season of Zanu PF garnered 1135 while Kudyahakudadirwi Francis Wonder of the CCC got 114.

Despite losing, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa thanked his supporters and urged them not to give up.

“Against all odds!!! Never give up.Yellow is everywhere. We have done very well. We have a national presence and ubiquitous footprint. Thank you, beloved fellow citizens. We are a citizens’ movement!” Chamisa said in a twitter post.