Zanu PF wins Chinhoyi Ward 4 by-election amid CCC boycott

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE ruling Zanu PF party has reclaimed Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 4 seat in a tricky Saturday by-election that resulted from a court challenge which overturned an August 2023 poll outcome.

Zanu PF’s Ignatius Zvigadza polled 728 votes against independent candidate Archibold Muzanenhamo’s 675 while dark horse Ignatius Blessed Chari, also an independent, scrapped a paltry 13 votes. There were 15 spoilt ballots and voter turnout was 42,3%.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Makonde district elections officer, Shepherd Kawocha, who presided over the election, confirmed the results of the poll.

“I, Kawocha Shepherd, being the ward elections officer for Ward 4 of Chinhoyi Municipality, do hereby declare that l have, in accordance with the Electoral Act chapter 2:13 and the regulations made thereunder, ascertain the result of the said ward, and that there have been given to Chari Ignatius Blessed an independent 13 votes, Muzanenhamo Archibold an independent 675 votes, Zvigadza Ignatius of Zanu PF 728 votes.

“I do hereby declare the said Zvigadza Ignatius of Zanu PF party this day to be duly elected member of council of Chinhoyi Municipality,” said Kawocha.

Zvigadza told NewZimbabwe.com that the plebiscite was free and fair, allowing the electorate to exercise their democratic right without coercion.

“The people have spoken in a peaceful environment. The election was free and fair,” said the returnee councillor.

Zanu PF provincial chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was ecstatic about the victory, which became the second for the revolutionary party in Chinhoyi in recent months following another triumph in Ward 2.

“This is yet again another win for the ruling party which shows the confidence people have in the leadership of His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa.

“Zanu PF has people-centred projects and this win will also push Chinhoyi Municipality to be service delivery-driven as we have the ‘Call To Action’ blueprint which will make Vision 2030 a reality to the electorate and urban councils which were opposition-led,” Mliswa-Chikoka told NewZimbabwe.com.

The ward fell vacant after the High Court sitting at Chinhoyi overturned Muzanenhamo’s victory after he was declared winner during the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.

Muzanenhamo, also known as Nyazamba, stood as an independent candidate in protest over the shambolic candidate selection process in the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, of which he was a member.

The youthful politician went on to annihilate then immediate past Ward 4 councillor Zvigadza in a surprise triumph that shocked the local body politick. He became the only independent councillor in Chinhoyi Municipality.

In an unprecedented move, Zvigadza launched a court challenge arguing Muzanenhamo engaged in vote buying and mobilised supporters at his business premises located within a 300-metre radius from a polling station in clear violation of the Electoral Act.

In his notice of opposition papers filed at the High Court, Muzanenhamo denied ever buying prospective voters soft drinks and alcohol at his shop or liquor store.

He disputed that his grocery shop was open solely to distribute soft drinks and beer to prospective voters.

Chinhoyi High Court Judge Philda Muzofa ruled that there be a fresh poll to choose a ward representative as the evidence pointed to electoral malpractices.

This time around perennial CCC Ward 4 campaigner Brighton Mhizha, a former councillor, did not bother to file nomination papers, probably wary of imminent defeat after August 2023 primaries pointed to waning popularity.