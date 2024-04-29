Zanu PF wins Harare East, Mt Pleasant by elections amid CCC boycott

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE ruling Zanu PF party has bagged two parliamentary seats after winning two by elections held over the weekend.

In Harare East, Zanu PF’s Kevin Mutimbanyoka romped to victory after polling 3 533 votes against independent candidate Cynthia Ropafadzo Cheza, who got 1 974.

George Mashavave of Zanu PF is now Mt Pleasant MP-designate after getting an unassailable 3 205 votes against independent candidates Nason Mamuse and Brian Ticky, who scrapped 945 and 220, respectively.

The main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) did not participate in the by elections citing an uneven political playing field, insisting it is boycotting all future polls until electoral reforms are implemented.

Elections watchdog, Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (ZESN) in its preliminary statement issued in the aftermath of the National Assembly by-elections, said the polls were peaceful.

“ZESN commends the ZEC for significant improvements in the quality of signage used to give direction to the polling stations, the legibility of the voter rolls posted outside polling stations, and the peaceful environment observed during the campaigns,” ZESN said.

“Both constituencies were won by Zanu PF candidates with comfortable leads. For instance, Kevin Mutimbanyoka won the by-election with a lead of 1 559votes, while George Mashavave won with a lead of 2 040 votes.”

The National Assembly by-elections were conducted within the legal framework established by the 2013 Constitution, the Electoral Act, and associated subsidiary and subordinate legislation.

The polls were aimed at filling vacancies resulting from the resignation of former CCC legislators Fadzayi Mahere and Allan Markham from Parliament, representing Mt Pleasant and Harare East respectively.

ZESN noted that whilst Harare East had predominantly been won by opposition parties since 2000, Zanu PF previously won the seat in the 2015 by-election when Terrence Mukupe of Zanu PF was declared the winner.

Mt Pleasant has also been an opposition stronghold since 2008, with Zanu PF winning the seat in 2013 when Jameson Timba of the opposition MDC-T (3 817) lost to Jaisson Passade of Zanu PF (7 946).

“National Assembly elections are vital for democratic governance. They shape legislative bodies that create and amend laws, represent citizens’ interests, and enable accountability.

“These elections empower citizens to influence policies, national direction, and the distribution of power, thereby impacting the lives of all citizens,” said the elections watchdog.

ZESN recommended, based on its observations, that members of the public should be encouraged to fully utilise their constitutionally guaranteed civil and political rights by, among other things, participating in voting when elections are conducted.

Also, ZESN said there is need for the ZEC to continue increasing the font for displayed voters rolls to cater for those with visual impairment.