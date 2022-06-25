ZANU PF women’s league endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

Spread This News

By ZBC News

The ZANU PF Women’s League has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s sole presidential candidate for next year’s election.

Addressing delegates to the Seventh National Congress of the ZANU PF Women’s League held in Harare, the party’s Women’s League National Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cecilia Bhebhe-Ndubiwa, said: “As the Women’s League, we endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as our sole Presidential Candidate for the 2023 elections.

“We also call that the party disciplines those members who facilitate corruption, we call that government be directed to allocate land to women and that women be included in land committees.

“The Chitepo School of ideology should be decentralised and that religious groups conform to the constitution to protect women and girls.

Meanwhile, Angeline Masuku retained her post as the National Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs, while Monica Mutsvangwa was re-elected as the National Secretary for Administration.

Tsitsi Mugabe remains the National Secretary for Finance, Betty Kaseke was elected the new National Secretary for External Affairs, and Cecilia Bhebhe- Ndubiwa became the new National Secretary for Legal Affairs.

The Secretary for Women Affairs is appointed by the first Secretary of ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The newly-elected National Women’s League Executive will be in office until 2027.