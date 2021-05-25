Zanu PF Youth Leader Accused Of Violence Against MDC In Hurungwe

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF Youth League provincial member, Tapiwa Masenda has reportedly threatened to unleash an orgy of violence in Hurungwe district to force opposition MDC Alliance members to defect and join the ruling party.

Masenda was last week reported to police after harassing MDC Alliance Hurungwe East official Trymore Katsande whom he told to remove an MDC Alliance T-shirt emblazoned with a portrait of its leader Nelson Chamisa.

Masenda had demanded that Katsande replaces the regalia with that of Zanu PF, but the latter resisted the move.

MDC Alliance Mashonaland West spokesperson, Blessing Mandava told NewZimbabwe.com on Sunday the matter was reported at Tengwe Police Station.

“A report has been filed at Tengwe Police Station under RRB No 44447478 in Hurungwe East by Trymore Katsande who is MDC Alliance Hurungwe East deputy spokesperson against Tapiwa Masenda, a Zanu PF Youth League provincial member,” said Mandava.

“Masenda allegedly summoned Katsande who was wearing his MDC Alliance T-shirt and ordered him to take it off and put on a Zanu PF T-shirt to which the complainant objected.

“This resulted in Masenda promising to unleash violence against the complainant and other MDC Alliance members in the Tengwe area.”

Masenda was in the company of Hurungwe Ward 2 Councillor Edward Makarami and two other unidentified men when he allegedly gave MDC Alliance members a one-month ultimatum to join Zanu PF or be killed.

Masenda is nephew to Hurungwe East Zanu PF legislator Admire Masenda.

It is not the first time Katsande has been targeted for attack by Masenda.

During the 2018 election campaigns, Tapiwa poured opaque beer all over the opposition activist’s body.

A police report was made but no arrest was made.

Masenda could not be reached for comment.

The battle to control the constituency, once held by controversial Sarah Mahoka, has been raging for a long time with Zanu PF employing dirty tricks to ring-fence it from the opposition.

In 2003, Nicknori Chabvamudeve was murdered by suspected Zanu PF-linked hitmen, while in 2005 Moffat Brahim was murdered at Kasimure for his opposition politics.

Dozens of opposition functionaries, including teachers, were arrested in the area on trumped up political charges since 2005, said Mandava.

“We shall not sit and relax while Zanu PF declares war on our members. We will camp on the doorstep of those who declare war on the people until they reform. It is either they change or change will reform them.”