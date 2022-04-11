Zanu PF youth league challenges ANC youth to condemn xenophobic attacks

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Zanu PF youth league has challenged the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) to strongly condemn the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans in that country.

This follows last week’s killing of Zimbabwean father of four, Elvis Nyathi, in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

Nyathi was murdered by a vigilante group leading attacks against foreigners.

South African locals are seeking to flush out foreigners whom they blame for taking their jobs and increasing the nation’s crime rate.

In a statement, Zanu PF acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau said: “Affirming and reiterating the need for South Africans to regard human life and dignity as sacrosanct, Zanu PF youth league do hereby challenges our ANC Youth League comrades-in-arms to speak out strongly against this unwelcome trend, which is a poor travesty of our brotherhood and good neighbourliness.”

“We equally implore our brothers and sisters to call for more decisive action by the South African government to ensure justice is served, and to bring an end to this festering inhumanity,” Chirau said.

“Currently, Zimbabwe stands as one of South Africa’s key trading partners. By migrating to South Africa, Zimbabweans commit no crime but are simply following job opportunities, which they get on merit. We are convinced that it is a result of a lack of appreciation of history, that a black African should wish evil and suffering upon a fellow African,” he said.

“Operation Dudula and its backers are not only archaic but also patently retrogressive. The revolutionary and progressive youths of Zimbabwe are confident that ANC Youth League will play a key role in calling some misguided elements within the great rainbow nation to order. Let us ask ourselves if killing each other makes us richer or if it diverts our focus from dislodging white monopolies in Africa,” he added.