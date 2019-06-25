Zanu PF youth league demands Speaker’s explanation on Zinara scandal

By Costa Nkomo

THE Zanu PF Youth League has demanded an explanation from National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda on the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) scandal in which hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly siphoned by the parastatal’s bosses.

Addressing the media on Monday at the party headquarters in Harare, youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu pleaded with Mudenda for answers on what the current situation was at Zinara regarding corruption reports.

“Furthermore, we are requesting that the Speaker of Parliament Honourable Mudenda, give us an explanation on the current status of the Zinara issue,” Matutu said.

Zinara’s abuse of public funds abuse was exposed through Auditor General Mildred Chiri’s report which revealed, among others acts of misdemeanour, that some female managers were awarded a US$60 000 to spend on hairstyles while others enjoyed perks for food hampers, and gym allowances.

Former Transport Minister Jorum Gumbo who is linked with Zinara scandals, was also named by Matutu on the damning corruption list.

The firebrand Zanu PF youth league boss challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deal with his corrupt lieutenants.

Last month, 19 Zinara employees were arrested and their cases are already before the courts while then acting chief executive officer Mathlene Mujokoro and audit manager, Shadreck Matengabadza resigned.

President Mnangagwa has made all the right noises in terms of his intentions to stamp out massive corruption in the country but has done little in that direction.

Instead, the Zimbabwean leader has been found pursuing a handful party rivals and former cabinet ministers once opposed to his bid to become Zanu PF number one and national leader.

It was not clear Monday on whether the bravado displayed by Zanu PF youths to name party bigwigs allegedly engaged in corruption and to challenge authorities to act had Mnangagwa’s blessings.