Zanu PF youths give corrupt party bigwigs 4 day ultimatum to repent

Ex-Energy Minister Samuel Undenge is among the few who have been arrested

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZANU PF youths Thursday gave corrupt party bigwigs a four day ultimatum to abandon their illicit operations or they be named and shamed.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Zanu PF headquarters, party deputy secretary for youth affairs Lewis Matutu accused unnamed party officials of hindering efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa reboot the country’s economy.

“If they are corrupt, we will name them come next week,” Matutu said.

“…Monday you will see names being thrown out.

“Besides doing that, we are also going to make sure that we request the leadership to arrest the corrupt people. That we will definitely do.”

Matutu directed party bigwigs who are in the habit of sending out their children with large sums of money to buy foreign currency on the black market to stop the practice.

He also accused some local firms of sabotaging the economy, telling them to dump their deeds.

Matutu added, “We cannot have a situation whereby the President each day and each night saying that people must desist from corruption and focus on building the country. That’s as far as he can go.

“He is the President, he loves everyone, the evil and those that are good, but he is willing to make sure that those that are bad are reformed and repent from their deeds.”

Since coming into power on the back of a military assisted coup against former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Mnangagwa has said all the right things about stamping out corruption but has not followed that with convincing action.

Mnangagwa has been accused of going after former government officials once close to Mugabe while leaving those who backed his rise to becoming the country’s leader.

Global indexes have ranked Zimbabwe among the most corrupt countries in the world.