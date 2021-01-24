Zanu PF Youths In Flash Biti Demo, Accuse Politician Of Celebrating Covid Deaths

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THREE youths belonging to a Zanu PF linked pressure group Saturday broke Covid-19 lockdown regulations to stage a demonstration at Tendai Biti’ law firm offices in Milton Park, Harare accusing the MDC Alliance vice president of gloating over the death of high profile Zanu PF officials due to Covid-19.

The two men and a woman linked to the Zimbabwe Citizen Forum (ZCF) found the offices locked and later affixed card boxes with messages ‘You Are Murderer Tendi Biti’, ‘Office Of The Rightful Stupid Biti’ and ‘After Inviting Sanctions You Are Now Celebrating Deaths’.

Zimbabwe has, since July last year, seen Covid-19 related deaths on four serving ministers, three inside a week few days ago.

Former ministers, Zanu PF legislators, officials have also been part of a growing number of Covid victims.

Taurai Gakanje, leader of the anti-Biti protesters Saturday, had earlier called the firebrand Harare legislator on his mobile questioning why he had posted on twitter, saying Zimbabweans were dying because the current government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa had no plan for vaccines.

Commenting on the incident, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said Zanu PF was good at funding such activities instead of fighting hunger.

“This is nonsense, this is madness, what they can do is to organise and fund violence,” he told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

“They cannot fund and support programmes to fight the spread of Covid-19. Instead of fighting hunger they fight citizens.

“There is looming disaster of floods in parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland provinces.

“They don’t have a plan, but to fund terror on a professional lawyer and leaders of the society.”

He added, “It must stop forthwith. They claim that Zimbabwe is an independent and free country, yet they know that they are lying to the world.

“What a shame. We call upon whoever is instructing and funding madness to stop.”

Earlier during the week, Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Biti’s statement was reckless.

“The nation can only win this battle against Covid-19 pandemic by tackling it head on and by ignoring shallow and reckless statements as the one attributed to Tendai Biti,” Moyo said.

“Such statements which have paraded Tendai Biti’s ignorance should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.”