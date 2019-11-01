Zanu PF youths: Sanctions calling MPs must be banned from Parly

Zanu PF politburo secretary for youth Pupurai Togarepi and President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the meeting

By Idah Mhetu

THE Zanu PF youth league on Thursday pleaded with party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa to find a way of barring mainly opposition MPs accused of soliciting for sanctions from Western powers to be barred from taking part in parliamentary proceedings.

Already Speaker of the National Assembly last week ruled that opposition MDC MPs cannot ask questions to Cabinet Ministers appointed by Mnangagwa while questioning the Zanu PF leader’s legitimacy.

Twice inside the past year the MDC lawmakers have walked out on Mnangagwa as he addressed Parliament. In the latest incident in September, Mudenda docked five months’ allowances from the MPs.

Speaking during the party’s youth league’s national youth assembly meeting, Zanu PF politburo secretary for youth affairs Pupurai Togarepi said those calling for sanctions should not be allowed to participate in parliament.

“President as the youth league we are pleading with you that those calling for sanctions should not be allowed to speak in parliament,” said Togarepi.

Togarepi doubles up as Zanu PF Chief Whip.

The Zanu PF MP added that the youths were ready to defend the country’s sovereignty adding the demand for the removal of sanctions should continue.

The Zanu PF led administration has been accusing the opposition MDC of campaigning for the imposition of a travel ban and asset freeze on government officials.

Last week, MDC deputy president and Harare East MP, Tendai Biti was barred from contributing to a sanctions debate by Mudenda.

Biti has been accused of being part of a group of MDC leader who not only pleaded for the sanctions but helped craft the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) enacted by the US nearly 20 years ago.