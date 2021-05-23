Zanu PF’s Hwange DCC Member’s Son Trampled to Death By Elephant

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS: Zanu PF Hwange district commissar Elias Muzamba’s son was Thursday trampled to death by a female elephant while guarding crops in Masue resettlement area about 10km outside Victoria Falls.

The deceased, Ronald Muzamba (30) was in the company of three others when they encountered a

female elephant which had a calf as they patrolled around Dunu village at night to protect crops from wild animals.

Villagers had mobilised local men to work as rangers and protect the community from attack by wildlife as the area is prone to human-wildlife conflict.

On the fateful day, Ronald and his colleagues noticed that part of the electric fence had been damaged and started repairing it.

After repairing the fence, they walked through a bush along the fence while checking if there were other holes created by wild animals.

A female elephant suddenly charged at them.

It caught up with Ronald and trampled him to death while others fled.

He was buried Friday at his parents’ homestead in Masue. His father said he was at a loss of words while addressing mourners.

“I can’t even talk about this, I am still in shock,” he said.

Councillor for the area, Vulindlela Mhlanga said the area had challenges with wildlife as he called on organisations operating in the whole of Matetsi ward to invest in wildlife management to assist villagers.

“We have had some incidents where wild animals have killed people here. We want to thank everyone who has come to support the family as this is a sad incident. We live with animals and we need to continually educate our people so that we co-exist without being killed,” he said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to be on the lookout for wild animals.