Zanu PF’s Matuke In Regime Change Accusations Against CSOs 

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF has gone back to its usual accusations local civil society organisations (CSOs) were pushing a regime change agenda.

Addressing the party’s Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee ((PCC) members in Chinhoyi weekend, Zanu PF secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke said the ruling party was under attack from naysayers using various non-State actors to destabilise the country’s peace and security.

Matuke alleged the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in January this year held a meeting with hostile CSOs and pledged to provide funding towards programmes to fuel anarchy in the country in a bid to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

“The National Democratic Institute held a meeting with non-governmental organisations on 22 January when these organisations with ties to opposition MDC were given money to fight Zanu PF ahead of the 2023 elections,” said Matuke, who is also Labour and Social Development deputy minister, whose mandate includes registration and monitoring CSOs.

“These organisations are deemed strategic in the agenda to destabilise the nation. As a party and provincial leadership, we have to be careful of these as they have a foreign agenda to remove Zanu PF from power.”

He mentioned the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu), National Association of Youth Organisations (Nayo), Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset), Women’s Leadership Institute for Development (Wild) and a news portal, NewsHawks.

The country’s opposition and civil society claims the regime change mantra has been used for decades by the Zanu PF led government to shield itself from scrutiny over the country’s socio-economic and political crisis.