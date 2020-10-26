Zanu PF’s Mwenezi East MP Joosbi Omar Has Died

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF Mwenezi East MP Joosbi Omar has died.

According to sources within Zanu PF, Omar died Sunday at Makurira Memorial Clinic in Masvingo where he was admitted for treatment on a diabetes-related complication.

The businessman became Mwenezi East MP in 2017 when he replaced former Masvingo resident minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti.

Bhasikiti had been expelled from Zanu PF for supporting then Vice President Joice Mujuru’s bid to replace the now late Robert Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s president.