ZANU PF’s push for extension of Mnangagwa’s term will lead to internal rebellion, a possible coup – analysts say

By Darlington Gatsi

ZANU PF’s push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the two five-year terms demonstrates a lack of respect for the Constitution, which could potentially lead to a coup, political observers have warned.

ZANU PF provincial structures have been fervently pushing for Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond 2028.

This is despite Mnangagwa indicating that he will not seek re-election in 2028.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said these calls, if heeded, will have dire political consequences.

“Zanu PF has never respected the Constitution. So because Tshabangu gave them two-thirds in Parliament, they will tinker around with the two-term clause. If that happens, the consequences will be tectonic.

“First, there will be a bloody internal rebellion in Zanu PF and we may end up with the November 2017 ‘military intervention’. Secondly, opposition supporters and CSOs will riot. Third, the international business community will shun Zimbabwe, the dollar collapses against the ZiG and mass emigration of young people,” said Ngwenya.

ZANU PF is scheduled to hold a crucial congress in 2026 to elect a new leadership as mandated by the party’s constitution.

Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, is considered a contender to succeed him at the next congress, following his role in toppling long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Political analyst Lazarus Sauti warned that calls for an extended presidency could undermine the leadership ambitions of potential successors, including Chiwenga, and create further tensions within the ruling party.

“The virus of third-termism is creeping into Zimbabwe. Without a doubt, the term limit evasion virus, which is linked to increased levels of autocracy, political corruption, and political violence, is the primary cause of all governance problems in Zimbabwe and other African states.

“These calls from the Zanu PF structure highlight the issue of factionalism inside Zanu PF and shatter the dreams of Chiwenga and other potential leaders of this country. Further, the calls go against democratic principles as they discourage people from openly challenging the current leader,” said Sauti.