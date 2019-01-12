ZAOGA Reverend in court for vandalising police vehicle

By Audience Mutema

A ZAOGA reverend is among 13 Harare men who have been hauled before the Harare magistrates’ courts for allegedly attacking and vandalising a police vehicle in the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

The 13 are being accused of extremely damaging the front windscreen and other parts of a police Mazda B1800 truck on January 9.

Blessing Mwale (30), Sakina Masaraure (30), Thulani Mpofu (38), Raymond Maratu (39), Tawanda Murerekwa (32), Benedict Gova (34), Liberty Mutasa (18), Tafadzwa Chanetsa (23), Gilbert Chinyora, (28), Shelton Moyo (32), Trymore Folani (24), Mathew Time (20) and Wellington Tshuma (31) all appeared before magistrate Victoria Mushamba on Friday facing public violence charges.

They were remanded in custody pending bail ruling this Saturday.

The group, which includes a student doing electrical engineering at Nissan Clover Leaf, is alleged to have attacked the police vehicle which was on patrol in the CBD.

It is the state’s case that, on January 9 at around 3.30pm, the group whose members were not known to each other at the time, attacked the police car which was being driven by Kelvin Mbanga, a police officer who was on patrol around the CBD with 10 of his colleagues.

Court heard, at a certain point along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and its intersection with First Street, the police officers were confronted by a riotous mob which attacked and pelted them and their vehicle with stones and bricks.

This happened as police were involved in often violent operations to drive out illegal vendors from the city centre.

Sebastian Mutizirwa represented the State.