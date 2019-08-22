Zapu candidate takes dig at Tsvangirai’s son as race for Glen View South hots up

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FORMER liberation movement Zapu’s candidate for the Glen View South by-election has unwittingly taken a dig at former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s son Vincent the MDC’s candidate in the race to replace the late opposition leader’s eldest daughter Vimbai Java.

Tsvangirai-Java succumbed to injuries sustained in a horrific accident in Kwekwe ahead of the MDC’s congress in May.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Zapu’S Crispen Rateiwa a journalist turned budding politician he deserved to be voted for because he is a resident of the sprawling high density suburb.

“I am one of the only contesting candidates who reside in Glen View South as opposed to other contestants who are tourists in the constituency,” Rateiwa (31) said.

Vincent was parachuted by the MDC to take his sister’s place who was also brought in by the Nelson Chamisa led party to try and keep the Tsvangirai name alive in the opposition movement.

Rateiwa said Zapu had formed alliances with losing candidates in last year’s general elections who have opted out of the race most of them who contested as independents to throw their weight behind his bid.

The youthful Rateiwa also made an appeal to the young people to vote for him.

“I am their own, I am youthful compared to majority of other contestants. I can run the full race to the final line. I have the energy and youth needs to speak with one voice and through their own.

“ZAPU is a genuine socio-political alternative to the constituency issues and Zimbabwean politics,” he said.

“MDC and Zanu PF are doing a disservice to the people. We are under the yoke of poverty through their machinations.”

He added: “Zanu PF have unsustainably sold out natural resources just to sponsor their campaigns after that they dump the constituency, MDC lack former liberation credentials and is ideologically bankruptcy. So voters must embrace ZAPU which has renewed and has redefined its approach.”

Rateiwa will battle it out with Ellah Zisani and Parlington Pikelele (UANC), Kasema Maxwell and Phillip Ndengu (both independent) Offard Machuwe (Zanu PF), Rosemary Nyamayedenga (Freezim Congress), Vincent Tsvangirai MDC and Edwin Million of LEAD.