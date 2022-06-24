Zapu condemns incarceration of Sikhala, Sithole 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU has condemned the continued incarceration of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, describing the duo’s arrest as politically motivated.

Sikhala and Sithole have been languishing at Harare remand prison since last week on charges of inciting violence after late CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral wake became a battle ground between the party’s youths and Zanu PF members.

The two legislators were this week denied bail by deputy chief magistrate Gibson Mandaza.

Zapu spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu called on government to respect the independence of the judiciary.

“We stand in full solidarity with all political prisoners who are victims of law-fare applied generously by the Harare regime.,” he said.

“Our solidarity is extended to Sikhala, Sithole and members of the media who are victimised for doing their job. We call on the state to respect the independence of the judiciary.

“Corrective justice for offences must be equal to the crimes committed, if at all. The right to a fair trial and bail must be respected.”

Ndlovu also revealed that party president Sibangilizwe Nkomo was set to visit Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) members at Khami prison.

Ndlovu said while his party and MRP might disagree on certain issues, Zapu shares the frustrations of all marginalised communities.

“We call on all progressive forces to offer moral and financial support to these comrades and their families,” he said.

“Zapu shares the frustrations of all marginalised people of Zimbabwe, but we may not agree on how to address this marginalisation,” he said.