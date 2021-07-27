Zapu Congress Postponed Again

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU has once again postponed its elective congress to October this year because of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown which prohibits gatherings.

The Zapu congress has been postponed several times for similar reasons before.

The party set to hold its elective congress next month.

But the National People’s Council, the party’s highest decision-making organ in between congresses, met Sunday and resolved to further postpone the event.

“Zapu National People’s Council (NPC) has resolved to move the congress to October this year, hoping the situation as concerns the corona pandemic improves leading to relaxation of mitigatory measures imposed by government,” Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa told New Zimbabwe.com Monday.

He added that NPC also resolved that all congress delegates are to be vaccinated against the virus in order to be able to attend the congress.

He said the party also resolved that provinces should forward their delegates lists to the secretariat department two weeks after the their provincial conferences.

“Provinces must forward their delegates list within two weeks after their provincial conferences. Provinces which have already held their conferences are given up to 15 August to submit their delegates list,” said Maphosa.

The NPC has also given green light to aspiring parliamentary and council candidates in the pending by elections to start canvasing for their candidature in their areas as stipulated and provided for by the party constitution.

“A circular on guidelines will be issued by the Office of the Secretary General,” added Maphosa. Several candidates including the party’s incumbent Secretary General Strike Mkandla, Treasurer General Mark Mbaiwa and the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s son Sibangilizwe are vying for the party’s presidency which fell vacant following the death of the party‘s leader Dumiso Dabengwa who died on May 23 2019 in Kenya while enroute to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month long treatment in India.

Sibangilizwe has already been endorsed by a couple of provinces.