Zapu: Covid-19 lockdown delays Dabengwa replacement

By Bulawayo Correspondent

CURRENT uncertainties regarding the country’s lockdown period have forced Zapu to postpone its August congress, in what would have seen the opposition party replace its late leader Dumiso Dabengwa.

Zapu, once the country’s second biggest party before the 1987 unity accord with Zanu, was set to hold its elective event August 28 this year.

Congress follows Dabengwa’s death in May last year.

Party’s acting president Isaac Mabuka told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday the Zapu National People’s Council (NPC) has failed to meet in order to put its plans in place because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We were supposed to hold our elective congress on the 28th of August this year,” Mabuka said.

“I am not sure if we will be able to hold the elections because the NPC has failed to meet because of Covid-19.

“The NPC is the only organ of the party which is supposed to come up with the guidelines and parameters of the elections.”

The opposition politician also revealed two aspiring presidential candidates have already started unsanctioned campaigns for the party‘s top post.

“Unfortunately, some aspiring candidates have already started campaigning without the blessing of the NPC.

“The ideal thing was for aspiring candidates to wait until the NPC meet and come with an election template.

“As a party, we are worried about this behaviour,” Mabuka said without naming the culprits.

Several party politicians who include current secretary general Strike Mkandla, Treasurer-General Mark Mbaiwa and spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa are reportedly eyeing Dabengwa’s job.

Mabuka has however said he will not be contesting the internal poll.

The upcoming congress would be the party’s third elective congress since Zapu pulled out of the Unity Accord with Zanu PF in 2009.