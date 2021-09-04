Zapu Mourns Senior Cadre Johnson Mkandla

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU has described the death of the late party’s senior cadre and former Regional Magistrate, Johnson Mkandla as a blow to the revolutionary party.

Mkandla died at age of 82 on Thursday at a local hospital after a heart attack.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Zapu president Isaac Mabuka described Mkandla as a principled man.

“His passing will be a blow to the party as he was more of an advisor and handled all the party’s disciplinary actions against anyone. Mkandla gave advice on law and the party relied on him as a former magistrate. He knew almost everything concerning the law. We trusted him to offer expert counsel,” said Mabuka.

The Zapu president said the late Mkandla was instrumental in advising the party’s disciplinary committee on legal issues.

“Our disciplinary committee is run by elders but most of them have not done law so Mkandla would advise and educate others. His history is well-grounded in Zapu where he was a member for a long time. Even in his time in England when he was in exile, he helped Zimbabwean refugees settle down,” said Mabuka.

Mkandla was born on 15 August in 1939 at Fort Rixon to Jabezi Mkandla and Maria Mkandla.

He attended school at St Chards in Fort Rixon, St Georges in Lupane, and later on went to Empandeni Mission in Mangwe district and Lupane mission.

He did his secondary education at Inyathi Mission and also continued with school while in detention at Gonakundingwa Wha Wha and Connemara prison.

In detention, Mkandla read political science, sociology, and English.

After independence, he went to the Law School at the University of Zimbabwe then worked in the civil service as a magistrate and rose through the ranks to be a regional magistrate.

Mkandla was he was expelled from teaching in 1966 by the Rhodesian government because of his political beliefs.