ZAPU Remembers Dumiso Dabengwa, Party Says Ex-Leader Died A Bitter Man

By Bulawayo Correspondent

OPPOSITION ZAPU Sunday commemorated the 1st anniversary of the death of its leader, Dumiso Dabengwa with party incumbent Isaac Mabuka saying the late politician died a bitter man after his ambitions of seeing genuine freedom among Zimbabweans had not yet been realised.

Dabengwa died in Nairobi, Kenya on May 23 last year en-route to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month-long treatment in India. He was declared a national hero but was buried in his rural home in Ntabazinduna.

Speaking during a Live Facebook address, Mabuka, who is ZAPU acting president, said Dabengwa died a bitter man because his contribution in the liberation struggle against racist colonial rule did not achieve much because the majority of people are not enjoying the fruits of that struggle.

“One year since he passed away, the political uncertainty in the country reminds us of Dabengwa’s concern at lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. His sacrifice should have ushered in a better life for Zimbabweans,” Mabuka said.

“Instead, that the living conditions and enjoyment of basic freedoms had either remained unfulfilled or were further eroded, are eloquent reminders of why we went to war and lost so many young people as well as innocent civilians.”

The acting president described Dabengwa, who once served as home affairs minister, as a selfishness person who always wanted to see the country’s opposition united in the fight against injustice.

“One area in which he strived to make a difference was the creation of unity among opposition parties. It was sometimes frustrating to party members to see how often he refused to react to frustrations where others were preoccupied with outflanking him and his considerable credentials to provide leadership. This was the case before the 2013 and the 2018 harmonised elections,” he said.

During the run-up to the 2018 harmonised elections, Dabengwa withdrew from the presidential race and supported the candidature of MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa.

Mabuka said Dabengwa believed in inclusivity in solving the country‘s economic and political problems.

“Dr Dabengwa was among the earliest to recognise that change would not come easily to a polarised country. He therefore worked with SAPES to push for a National Transitional Authority (NTA) that could provide consensus for a peaceful end to our problems,” he added.