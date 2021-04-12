Zapu Resolves To Recall Cadres From Parliament After Independence

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Zapu National People’s Council (NPC) met Saturday and resolved, among other resolutions, to recall from Parliament former party members who are now Zanu PF MPs.

The party’s spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa, confirmed the move to NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

If successfully executed, the decision will affect Zanu PF heavyweights like Simon Khaya Moyo who is the Zanu PF national spokesperson, Education Minister Cain Mathema, Minister of State for Bulawayo Judith Ncube and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni among other former Zapu MPs.

“Definitely our letter will be delivered as soon as Parliament reopens after the holiday break. On that one, we are not going back,” Maphosa said.

The party’s spokesperson said the NPC, the party’s highest decision making organ in between congress, also postponed Zapu elective congress which had been set for this month end.

The congress has been postponed several times due to Covid-19 regulations.

Maphosa said the congress which is expected to come up the late party leader Dumiso Dabengwa’s replacement will be attended by more than 1 000 delegates.

On December 22 1987, late former Zapu president and vice president of Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo signed a Unity Accord agreement with the late former state president Robert Mugabe to form what then became Zanu PF.

The Unity Accord is widely credited for ending fierce hostilities in the western regions of the country in which an estimated 20 000 mostly Ndebele civilians were butchered by the military at the behest of the government.

However, the accord was ended in 2008 when Dabengwa and other former Zapu cadres pulled out of Zanu PF to revive Zapu.

The group cited among others violence and marginalisation as one of the reasons for ditching Zanu PF.

However, some former Zapu senior officials like SK Moyo, Nyoni and Mathema have remained in Zanu PF.

Zapu’s intended move follows similar and recent recalls from parliament of MDC Alliance and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MPs from Parliament by factions of the two opposition parties.