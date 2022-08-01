Zapu top officials seek to overturn new leadership

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

The Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu) members have revived their bid to overturn the results of a congress which ushered in the party’s new leadership.

The members include Matthew Sibanda, Ernest Ndlovu, Mildred Mkandla , Ackim Nkala ,Gideon Dlamini and Francis Ndlovu.

Last year, ahead of the party’s elective congress, the six who are senior party members challenged Sibangilizwe Nkomo’s candidature at the Bulawayo High Court but later made a U-turn after holding talks with him.

This year Zapu’s council of elders also unconditionally lifted the members’ ban.

Zapu’s Secretary General Mthulisi Hanana has since written to the party’s organs informing them of the latest development.

Hanana informed the organs that the applicants are praying for an order declaring Section 8:19 of Zapu Constitution to be in contravention of their right to fair, speedy and public hearing within a reasonable time as provided for in Section 69(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe and should be declared unconstitutional.

The applicants are also seeking an order overturning the 2020 congress results.

“They seek an order declaring the nomination and subsequent election of Nkomo to be null, void and set aside,” said Hanana.

“Consequently that Zapu, president Nkomo and Vice president (Derrick) Katsenga are ordered to convene an extraordinary congress within three months from the date of the order to elect a new president on the basis of the qualifications for nominations of a presidential candidate set out in the National People’s Council resolution of July 11, 2022 as it applied as at June 12 , 2021.

“The petition also sought that Zapu and its president pay the costs of the legal action on a higher scale,” said Hanana.

One of the applicants Sibanda confirmed the application to Newzimbabwe.com.

“Yes, it is true that we filed our court application last week at the High Court,” said Sibanda.

It is not clear whether Zapu has already filed its opposing paper or not.