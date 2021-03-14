Zapu’s New Congress Now Set For 30 April

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU’S elective congress, which has been postponed on several occasions due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, is now scheduled for 30 April, hopefully if no other challenges emerge.

The congress is expected to elect a president to replace of the late leader, Dumiso Dabengwa who died on 23 May, 2019 in Kenya while en-route to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month long treatment in India.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com Saturday, the party’s spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said Zapu’s supreme organ in between congress, the National People’s Council (NPC) met Thursday and resolved to extend the deadline for the provincial conferences from 28 February 2021 to 31 March 2021.

“The National People’s Council (NPC) of Zapu, the highest decision maker in between congresses, sat for an extraordinary session on 11 March 2021.The NPC deliberated on the recommendations from the Presidency and the National Executive Committee to extend and shift the dates of both provincial conferences and the people’s congress,” said Maphosa.

He added the congress dates were shifted from 15 April 2021 to 30 April 2021 to complete the provincial conferences.

“This was necessitated by delays in completing the provincial conferences, owing to Covid-19 lockdown regulations that were imposed by the government. It was recommended a shift will allow adequate time for the completion of the processes,”

Maphosa said the congress will be held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre. Several candidates are eyeing the late Dabengwa’s post.

They include Mark Mbaiwa (Treasurer-General) Strike Mkandla (Secretary-General), Future Msebele (South African-based Deputy Secretary for International Relations) and Bulawayo transport operator Matthew Sibanda.