ZB Bank money heist trio caged 10 years

By Staff Reporter

The trio behind the 2020 ZB Bank US$2,3 million money heist has been slapped with a 10-year jail term each by Harare magistrate Clever Tsikwa.

They are Shadreck Njowa, Tendai Zuze and Neverson Mwamuka.

The three were convicted last Friday after a full trial while Trymore Chapfikwa, Tozivepi Chirarara, Dennis Madondo and Tatenda Gadzikwa were acquitted.

Njowa, prosecutors proved, was the kingpin of the heist and had been hiding in South Africa before coming back into the country in November 2022 assuming the dust had settled.

Njowa and his accomplices robbed US$2,7m and ZW$43 090 that was in the commercial bank’s transit truck headed for seven branches across the country in January 2021.

The security crew and the gang then staged the robbery along the Harare-Chinhoyi highway just after Nyabira Business Centre.

They had reportedly armed themselves with pistols, knives, and three vehicles which they used to carry the cash in transit.

One of the guards, Fanuel Musakwa, transporting the money was the inside deal and was in contact with the heist crew.

Court heard the guard requested the driver to pick up some of the accomplices as passengers before they stole the money.