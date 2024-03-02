ZBC CEO quits, veteran broadcaster Mhandu’s contract not renewed over sexual harassment accusations

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

STATE broadcaster ZBC’s CEO Adelaide Chikunguru, who had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, has quit.

Chikunguru’s indiscipline was set to be addressed by ZBC’s Disciplinary Committee before the surprise resignation announced by the broadcaster late Friday.

“Chikunguru, has resigned. Ms. Chikunguru had been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings which had been instituted. She has decided to resign before the commencement of the proceedings,” reads a statement from ZBC.

The resignation which takes effect immediately was defended by ZBC as her right.

Meanwhile the same statement announced an end to veteran broadcaster Robson Mhandu’s career following a well publicised case of sexual harassment.

Mhandu was surreptitiously recorded by one of his surbodinates denanding sexual favours for him to confirm a transfer from Bulawayo to Harare.

The victim has since been put on suspension too after passing inflammatory comments regards the Gukurahundi genocide, live on TV.

Added the statement: “The Director of Radio Services, Mhandu, was on a fixed term contract which lapsed by operation of law on 29th February 2024.

“He was on suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings which had already commenced. His contract has not been renewed.”

Mhandu’s dramatic case will now be finalised via the Zinbabwe Gender Commission.