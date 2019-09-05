ZBC in court for neglecting to pay project contractor

By Ebenezzer Sibanda

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has been taken to court by a building contractor for failure to pay for construction services offered.

ZBC reportedly contracted B & S Mchecken Contractors to construct a museum at its premises in Harare at a cost of US$112 542.72. An agreement was reportedly entered into on January 29, 2018 leading to the signing of a contract.

The contract value was $303 687.85 but was flexible taking into account fluctuations in the prices of building material.

Mchecken advised ZBC to conduct a soil test of the building site which is a swampy area.

ZBC’s consulting engineer did a soil test and as a result of the process the defendant (ZBC) issued a new set of drawings which automatically changed the cost of the project.

Mchecken issued a new invoice according to the changes which was the sum of US$112 542.72

“Plaintiff submitted an invoice of services rendered which included build the museum superstructure dated 21 September 2018 for US $112 542.72,” read part of the summons

According to court papers filed at the High Court, ZBC is alleged to have neglected payment of the project.

“Despite demand defendant has failed to pay for the service rendered and continues to give excuses for non-payment,” the contractor claims.

ZBC is yet to the respond to the summons.