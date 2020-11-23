ZBC To Get Govt Funding After 20 Years – Minister

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) will for the first time in 20 years get funding from the government from the proposed 2021 budget to be presented this coming week.

ZBC is facing serious operational challenges that have weighed down on the national broadcaster’s capacity.

On Sunday, the Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa, and the ministry’s secretary, Nick Mangwana, visited Pockets Hill, the ZBC headquarters in Highlands, Harare, and met members of the board.

Mutsvangwa promised the board the government-run station would receive funding from the 2021 budget.

“There is now light at the end of the tunnel of your current financial challenges. A lot has already been put in place to address issues like the legacy debt which is an albatross hanging on your necks. It has sapped your capacity to achieve much-needed progress,” said Mutsvangwa.

“We are on the way to refurbish both radio and television studios as we retool and re-equip them with modern technology with utmost urgency. The government through the Office of the President and Cabinet is now at an advanced stage of procuring 20 vehicles for your operations,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

ZBC has six radio stations and one television channel with a 24-hour news station in the pipeline but some of the studios are still equipped with outdated equipment.

Mutsvangwa said the coming in of six new players in the sector means the state broadcaster should position itself strategically to maintain its market share.

“You will be glad to know that there is now a programme in place supported by treasury through my ministry to revamp furniture, studio equipment, and computers. The initiative will strive to provide fit for purpose work stations. For the first time in about 20 years, ZBC has been directly supported by the treasury.”