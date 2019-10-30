ZC opens space for Hami

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe national cricket team captain Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed director of cricket at Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) barely a month after he announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 36.

The local cricket governing body announced on Wednesday that Masakadza will take up the newly created role in which he will be responsible for “defining policy, strategy and programmes of best practice throughout all aspects of the ZC cricket pathway”.

According to a statement by ZC, Masakadza will be accountable for the recruitment, management and interaction of senior cricket technical staff within the cricket affairs department.

The director of cricket, ZC said will also ensure that coaches and captains are providing effective leadership to the national teams.

Masakadza, who retired from international cricket last month, will officially begin his new role on November 1.

ZC said the decision to appoint a director of cricket was made by the ZC Board after a resolution to restructure the organisation’s management at its meeting in August

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the ZC chairman said he was delighted with the coming on board of Masakadza, whose appointment is seen as reward for standing with board after its short-lived suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

“This is a key appointment that clearly indicates our desire to strengthen our cricket across all levels while also improving the game administratively,” Mukuhlani said.

“We are therefore excited about Hamilton taking up the role, which will see him bringing a fresh perspective to the administration of cricket and helping us to shape the future of our game.

“I have no doubt that his incredible passion for Zimbabwe Cricket, massive knowledge of our game and the wealth of experience that he gained from playing at the highest level will help transform ZC and see him becoming a respected leader in the sport.”

Masakadza, one of the longest serving players for Zimbabwe, announced his retirement from the international game before the tri-series involving Bangladesh and Afghanistan in September.

He bowed out on a high by scoring a match winning 71 runs off just 42 deliveries to lead his team to a commanding seven-wicket win against Afghanistan.