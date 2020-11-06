ZC Players, Staff Recover From Covid-19

Spread This News











THE Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced the two players and two members of support staff who tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago have fully recovered.

After returning negative results this week, the players, Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma, will be resuming training ahead of the 2020/21 domestic season, while the support staffers are also expected back on duty soon.

“The Academy House in Harare, where the four stayed when they tested positive for the coronavirus, has been reopened after the facility was disinfected and deep-cleaned,” said Majonga ZC communications manager.

Meanwhile, six players and a coach at local clubs who returned positive Covid-19 results in the last round of tests remain in isolation and they are all on their way to full recovery.

The health and well-being of our players and staff remains our highest priority and ZC will continue to adhere to Government health guidelines and Covid-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the disease.