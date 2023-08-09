ZCPD calls for radical legislation to enhance women’s participation in politics

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION leader Lucia Matibenga has said the only way the country will achieve optimum women’s participation in politics is by taking a radical legislative route.

Speaking in Gweru recently, the Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD) vice president said another option is for the country to take the South African and Rwandan model of complete proportional representation.

“We need a radical legislative Reform for women in participation. We need total legislation which says if a political party fails to provide a gender-balanced list of candidates then it must be disqualified from participating in politics,” the former trade unionist said.

Zimbabwe has a single female Presidential candidate Elisabeth Valerio of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) contesting against 10 males.

Matibenga said there is a need for electoral reforms in the country’s body politic which will see women effectively participating in the country’s politics.

“We are advocating for electoral reforms which will see full participation of women in political processes. What we want is a total and radical change of legislation that will see the country getting completely proportional representation.

“Countries such as South Africa and Rwanda who have gone completely proportional representation have seen women being fully represented,” she said.

Added Matibenga, “The steep nomination fees have seen most women failing to raise the money to participate in this year’s elections. It is sad that in 2018 14% of women participated in the elections, while this year that number has dropped to 11%, we are not progressing,” she said.

She added that women also choose to stay away from politics mainly due to violence.

“The absence of peace in our electoral processes has seen women staying away from political processes. This, therefore, has also been a hindrance to female participation.