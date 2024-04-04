ZCTU blasts new ‘structured currency’ launch; says initiative lacks consultation

Spread This News

By Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has criticised the impending launch of a structured currency later this week arguing monetary authorities are traversing an exhaustive path guided by past errors of lacking consultation.

The central bank was expected to unveil the blueprint in late February 2024 but delayed the announcement in a bid to come up with a water-tight policy to plug weaknesses in broad-based instabilities.

Among the impending fresh measures set to be introduced is the structured currency which is a form of monetary system designed to enhance stability and manage inflationary pressures. Unlike fiat currencies, which rely on government regulation and central bank policies, structured currency takes the form of both fiat and commodity-backed currencies.

It combines the flexibility of fiat money with the intrinsic value and stability of commodities such as gold or any other precious metals. Fiat money is a type of currency that is not backed by a precious metal, such as gold or silver.

While a section of market watchers believes that the strategy will augur well for the country’s embattled economy, the ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo accused authorities of using tired measures.

The ZCTU said it was greatly disturbed by reports that the government is preparing to introduce the ‘structured currency’ without consulting other important stakeholders.

“We have been there before – from agro bonds, bearer cheques, bond notes, RTGS, Nostro, ZWL, to Gold coins among other attempts to improve the economy and tame inflation to no avail. Once beaten, twice shy.

“As most Zimbabweans are aware, since independence in 1980, Zimbabwe has implemented no less than 30 economic blueprints and these blueprints have failed to extract ourselves from the problems the country is facing.

“In the process, Zimbabweans and workers have lost everything they have worked for their entire life – from pensions, insurance policies and savings,” said Moyo.

He said once again, labour feels like the impending “structured currency” is one of the numerous ways in which Zimbabweans are being led down a path that yields nothing but disillusionment.

Moyo said what is more worrying to labour is the lack of consultation on serious policy issues arguing there is nothing to lose but everything to gain in national ownership of programmes.

He underscored that the government is exhorted to lead and coordinate policy formulation, with effective stakeholder participation to engender national ownership highlighting that in the absence of such national ownership, the chances of programme success are severely limited.

“What is unfolding in Zimbabwe is most worrying where the government has a silo mentality. How do we expect to succeed when programmes are being rolled out without stakeholder participation?

“How can the government approve such a fundamental policy on currency without stakeholder participation and ownership? What is the purpose of such high-sounding platforms like the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF)?”

Moyo urged the government to always institute comprehensive stakeholder consultations as the basis for moving forward and addressing the myriad of challenges bedevilling the economy.

“This “we all know it” syndrome must come to an end,” he added.