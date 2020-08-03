ZCTU boss vows more worker protests in the wake of activist crackdown

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWE Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa says the workers group will not relent on pushing for better circumstances for ordinary workers for as long as they continued to live under worsening conditions as a result of poor governance by the Zanu PF led administration.

In a statement Sunday, the firebrand trade unionist slammed brutal attacks on citizens linked to foiled July 31 protests by security forces.

“Until workers get a fair deal, unions will continue to carry out their legitimate roles. These include mobilising workers for strikes and other lawful means of protests.

“The demands of workers are genuine and the call for action is legitimate. Instead of seeking to kill and jail trade union leaders, the government must address the genuine grievances of workers and citizens.

“It is a pity that in a supposed independent Zimbabwe, the police and military is being used to horribly suppress citizens. This is only equal to colonial Rhodesia or South African apartheid and it’s a sad indictment on our yester-year liberators,” said Mutasa.

The ZCTU leader who is on police wanted list for being one of the ring leaders of the foiled July 31 protests, wrote, “Our message to government is that it should respect people’s freedoms and listen to the cries of the suffering citizens.

“For workers and trade unions, we have no choice than continuing to push for better conditions. Almost all workers have been enslaved and struggling under extremely poor working conditions reminiscent of colonial era oppressive conditions.

“lt is ironic and depressing that freedom fighters and trade unionists were called terrorists by colonial government and today Zimbabwean government use the same narratives.”